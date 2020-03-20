Eupithecia abbreviata – This attractive moth must have been bedazzled by my garage light and I found it on the door the next morning. Like most pugs they are only small with a wingspan of around 22mm (7/8in). It is an early spring species, and usually inhabits deciduous woodland where the caterpillars feed on oak and hawthorn. Double-click to enlarge images.
© Peter Hillman ♦ 11th March 2020 ♦ Back garden, Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200
2 thoughts on “Brindled Pug”
Somehow when I read the title of your post, “Brindled Pug,” I expected to see a dog. 🙂 Your close-up photos, Pete, really highlight the beautiful details of this moth, which probably looks pretty drab from a distance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol 🙂 Thank you, Mike. There are around 50 species of pug here in the UK, and because of their size they can be hard to tell what species they are unless you can get up close.
LikeLike