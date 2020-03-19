Sounds like the name of a seaside pub, I know. As the sun lowers in the sky a lone gull appears to be preparing for it settled on the sea wall.
© Peter Hillman ♦ 21st April 2011 ♦ West Shore Beach, Llandudno, Wales ♦ Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ38
22 thoughts on “Gull And The Sun”
Your title does sound like a pub name! And the gull looks like it might be waiting for one to open.
Lol! 🙂
With all of the stresses of the current crisis, watching the sun from a seaside pub would be wonderful, Pete. Hope all is well with you.
I am not too bad thanks, Mike. Self isolating and still under heart doctor … but everthing is on hold now until we get past the worst of this outbreak. I hope all is is good with you, Mike.
Such a peaceful scene, Pete.
Thank you, Steve 🙂
It just occurred to me that we have a pub near hear called The Moan and Dove which isn’t the same but this made me think of that.
🙂
What an interesting composition – a good reminder to take the broader view now and then.
Thank you, Anne 🙂 I always try and look out for possible compositions when they present themselves.
Great picture!
Thank you!
Beautiful composition!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
So beautiful!
Thank you! 🙂
Good eye to see and capture that view! Does the Gull and the Sun offer carry out? 🙂
Lol! 🙂 Thank you, David 🙂
Evocative, Pete. I can almost hear the sea!
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 I do love the coast.
Stunning capture!
Thank you, Rebecca 🙂
