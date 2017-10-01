Autumn Colours Posted on 01/10/201701/10/2017 by Pete Hillman Summer has slipped away, and although we have crossed over the threshold into autumn, colour is still abound even as blooms fade. Hydrangea, rear garden, Staffordshire. October 2017. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Autumn Colours”
They are very beautiful! Makes me think ‘antique pink’. Lovely colour 🙂
The colour is gradually fading and becoming dotted at they prepare for the long sleep ahead, yet their colour still shines through for now. Thank you, Liz 🙂
Hydrangeas are one the shrubs of the season. Mine do not flower even though I spring prune back to twin buds. I recently read a blog where they cut them back hard each spring, and the flowers were fantastic. I am going to give this a go next spring!
I cut mine at the wrong time of the year and they didn’t flower at all the following summer, which was last year. So I just let them be, and they have bloomed wonderfully this year.
Spectacular photos! ❤
Thank you, D 🙂
