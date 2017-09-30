Best of The Bunch III Autumn Special Posted on 30/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Lunar Underwing Omphaloscelis lunosa Garden Rose Tortrix Acleris variegana Narrow-winged Grey Eudonia angustea Light Brown Apple Moth Epiphyas postvittana The best of last night’s moth trapping. September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Best of The Bunch III Autumn Special”
Excellent camouflage and so beautiful. Nice, Pete!
Thank you very much, Eliza 🙂
This is splendid!
Thank you, D 🙂
