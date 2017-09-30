Best of The Bunch III Autumn Special

Posted on by Pete Hillman
Lunar Underwing Omphaloscelis lunosa

Lunar Underwing Omphaloscelis lunosa

Garden Rose Tortrix Acleris variegana

Garden Rose Tortrix Acleris variegana

Narrow-winged Grey Eudonia angustea

Narrow-winged Grey Eudonia angustea

Light Brown Apple Moth Epiphyas postvittana

Light Brown Apple Moth Epiphyas postvittana

The best of last night’s moth trapping. September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Best of The Bunch III Autumn Special

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s