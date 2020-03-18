Pulmonaria officinalis – This is the flower the bees and the hoverflies love to drink from. It is quite an important early flowering plant for spring pollinators. I am always taken how the colour of the flowers vary so differently on the same plant – bi-coloured. You can double-click image to zoom in.
© Peter Hillman ♦ 16th March 2020 ♦ Back garden, Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200
16 thoughts on “Common Lungwort”
Pretty flower. The color and variety reminds me of bluebells. I hope it attracts a lot of pollinators for you.
I normally see some of the early bees flitting about the flowers and feeding from their cups. Hoverflies like to visit, and hopefully as temperatures rise more will visit. Thanks, Steve.
These really take me back. When my mother had a garden, she always had these in the spring. I always thought the variegated colours were interesting, too.
They are beautiful, and I like the spotted leaves, too.
Very pretty flowers and fine details!!
Thnak you, Indira 🙂
I have it in my garden in Stoke, not flowering yet..
I have lots of this plant around the garden, as you say superb for pollinators.
I have only ever had one very small cluster in the garden, and it was already here when we moved in almost 30 years ago. The bees always home in on it.
We keep splitting our clumps and re-planting, it takes really well
Beautiful! May they attract lots of friends to the garden and your lens!
Thank you very much, Sandra. As the weather warms and life stirs I am hoping to have new friends visit 🙂
Lovely macro, Pete!
Thank you, Eliza 🙂
The flowers are beautiful, but those hairy buds made me curious. Sure enough lungwort is in the same family as borage. I was caught by the scientific name, too, and found this: “Pulmonaria officinalis is a natural plant that has been used around the world for a variety of respiratory ailments, including coughs, colds, bronchial detoxification, fluid retention and even lung diseases such as tuberculosis.” I wonder how it would do against the pulmonary onslaught of the corona virus?
That’s a good thought and very interesting info in these very challenging times, Linda.
