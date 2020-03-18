Common Lungwort

Posted on by Peter Hillman

Pulmonaria officinalis – This is the flower the bees and the hoverflies love to drink from. It is quite an important early flowering plant for spring pollinators. I am always taken how the colour of the flowers vary so differently on the same plant – bi-coloured. You can double-click image to zoom in.

Common Lungwort Pulmonaria officinalis

© Peter Hillman ♦ 16th March 2020 ♦ Back garden, Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200

16 thoughts on “Common Lungwort

  8. The flowers are beautiful, but those hairy buds made me curious. Sure enough lungwort is in the same family as borage. I was caught by the scientific name, too, and found this: “Pulmonaria officinalis is a natural plant that has been used around the world for a variety of respiratory ailments, including coughs, colds, bronchial detoxification, fluid retention and even lung diseases such as tuberculosis.” I wonder how it would do against the pulmonary onslaught of the corona virus?

