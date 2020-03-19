Sonronius dahlbomi – Like others around the world I am having to self isolate here because of the Coronavirus. I draw an interesting parallel to these tiny leafhopper bugs. Over the years I have come across these brightly coloured bugs (they are only about 5mm (3/16in) long) on a narrow woodland path and always in one particular spot amongst fern and nettle. I see them nowhere else. It is an uncommon species and localised, and found mainly in woodland in central and southern England.
I have had online discussions with an expert on these insects and he too has found that this particular species always seems to appear in a tight-knit cluster and does not develop out from it, which is a bit of a mystery. Perhaps they feel safe and content where they are, and they have everything they need in their confined living space to survive, and will only move if threatened to do so. The bottom two images show the early juvenile stage. You may want to double-click for a closer look.
© Peter Hillman ♦ 9th, 22nd & 30th June 2019 ♦ Local woodland path, Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200
18 thoughts on “Self Isolating”
Sometimes people exhibit the same behavior. I once knew a woman who lived in a small Texas town (population about 350) who occasionally shopped in a slightly larger town (population about 15,000) that was perhaps twenty miles away. Despite having lived for ninety years or so, she never had been to San Antonio, a hundred miles away. “Why should I go?” she’d say. “I have everything I need here.”
I suppose she has a point, especially at her age 🙂
I really enjoy leafhoppers, plant and tree also, as they are often colorful and fun to watch them sidle under a leaf if you get too close then pop back up again.
For insects to prefer living in a small, defined space is an interesting phenomenon. While some humans may be relishing the opportunity to spend time at home, others seem to find it a restricting experience. We all have to make the best of what we have.
Fantastic pictures, great dresses 🙂 When they are so tiny, why should they travel far? Or maybe you just don’t see them anywhere else? Interesting question!
Thank you 🙂 They must be comfortable where they are living 🙂
That first photo is so beautiful. Such wonderful greens.
Thank you 🙂 The greens are always lovely.
I like this series! Interesting progression. Beautiful shots
Thank you very much, Sandra 🙂 It’s fascinating how they develop.
Nice captures; I especially like the nymphs. I occasionally come across leafhoppers and the one I see most often when I do encounter them is the candy-striped or red-banded leafhopper. Their small size makes them hard to photograph unless you catch them at just the right spot on the plant. Their turquoise and red stripes makes the effort worth it though.
Your leafhoppers sound really interesting and especially colourful. They sure can be very difficult to photo because of their small size, and I have got stung on nettles a few times trying to get to them. Thank you, david 🙂
Interesting and timely post, Pete! Excellent shots.
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Thanks for sharing, dear Peter 🙂
I hope you are fine and take care, please in these difficult times.
Didi
Thank you very much, Didi. I could be better but I am doing okay 🙂 You take care, also, and be safe. Pete
Thanks, dear Pete 🙂
Best wishes
Didi
🙂
