I have three Lavender bushes in my small garden, and the bees and butterflies really enjoy visiting them. Next year I may consider planting a lavender hedge, if I can make room for one. This butterfly with the twin spots is called the Gatekeeper (Pyronia tithonus).

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

