… with the green waste recycling bin. Whenever I wheel my green waste bin I am now cautious. For the little frogs and toads take to hiding under a little recess beneath the bin during the day, and if I don’t tilt the bin forward I would most likely squish them, or drag them with the bin. This evening I found two toads under the bin which quickly vanished under the shed. This is a Common Frog (Rana temporaria), I took the other day, which was also discovered hiding under the bin. They must gather beneath the bin in readiness for those all night pool parties they have! 🙂
July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
2 thoughts on “Froggy Has A Close Call”
I mentioned we had attracted a frog to the pond but I’ve not seen him in a while. Do you know if they move on or are they inclined to stay put?
I think they come and go, and some hide themselves pretty good during the day. You can try having a look-see during the night around your pond which is where they usually hang out.
