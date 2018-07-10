This Leopard Has Blue Encrusted Gemstones for Spots

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Leopard Moth Zeuzera pyrina

This extraordinary moth is called the Leopard Moth (Zeuzera pyrina). I found the blue sparkling spots on its wings and head quite beautiful. It belongs to a family of moths called Cossidae, and this is one of only three species that can be found in the British Isles.

Leopard Moth Zeuzera pyrina

It flies at night and is attracted to light, but it can also be found resting during the daytime on tree trunks. The adults are not able to feed. They frequent open woodland, scrub, parks and gardens.

Leopard Moth Zeuzera pyrina

Leopard Moth Zeuzera pyrina

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

16 thoughts on “This Leopard Has Blue Encrusted Gemstones for Spots

    • Thank you, Liz 🙂 I don’t really know how long they live for, but their main objective when adults is to mate and lay eggs. Sadly they will eventually starve to death, so I guess they have to get all their living in pretty quick!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  5. I know I am not to take literally “gemstones for spots. But am I to take literally what you say: “The adults are not able to feed”? I would think they need some nourishment at least to reproduce. Very nice photos and I like you did detail shots of sections to show the gemstones.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.