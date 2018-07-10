This extraordinary moth is called the Leopard Moth (Zeuzera pyrina). I found the blue sparkling spots on its wings and head quite beautiful. It belongs to a family of moths called Cossidae, and this is one of only three species that can be found in the British Isles.
It flies at night and is attracted to light, but it can also be found resting during the daytime on tree trunks. The adults are not able to feed. They frequent open woodland, scrub, parks and gardens.
July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
16 thoughts on “This Leopard Has Blue Encrusted Gemstones for Spots”
This is really beautiful!
Thank you 🙂 It is quite something.
Look at this! That’s a very special moth as well! The closer you go the more wonders you discover!
It sure is special. It is a first for me, and quite a wonder! I have never seen this type of colour on a moth before,
Wow! These are gorgeous! I felt sad to read that as adults they can’t feed, I guess these beauties don’t last long.
Thank you, Liz 🙂 I don’t really know how long they live for, but their main objective when adults is to mate and lay eggs. Sadly they will eventually starve to death, so I guess they have to get all their living in pretty quick!
That’s a real beauty Pete, great images, off to the Lakes in the morning catch up next week.
Thank you, Brian. Have a good trip and I hope you get what you are looking for!
I know I am not to take literally “gemstones for spots. But am I to take literally what you say: “The adults are not able to feed”? I would think they need some nourishment at least to reproduce. Very nice photos and I like you did detail shots of sections to show the gemstones.
The adults won’t live long and they will starve to death, so they have to get all their reproducing in very quickly. Thank you, David 🙂
Incredible. What a find!
It certainly was, Ark! And these things never fly off. They either roll over and play dead, or just sit there for an age.
One for album, that’s for sure. We have had a dreadful year butterfly wise at our spot. I truly hope things improve when the warm weather returns.
Sorry about your butterfly numbers there. They haven’t been too bad here with the hot weather, so hopefully they will pick up your end when the weather gets better.
This has to be one of the most unique and lovely moths you have ever shown us! Thanks.
Thank you, Marilyn 🙂 I am glad you like it so!
