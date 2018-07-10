This Leopard Has Blue Encrusted Gemstones for Spots

This extraordinary moth is called the Leopard Moth (Zeuzera pyrina). I found the blue sparkling spots on its wings and head quite beautiful. It belongs to a family of moths called Cossidae, and this is one of only three species that can be found in the British Isles.

It flies at night and is attracted to light, but it can also be found resting during the daytime on tree trunks. The adults are not able to feed. They frequent open woodland, scrub, parks and gardens.

July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

