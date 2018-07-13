Reflecting On Sheep Posted on 13/07/201813/07/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer July 2018, Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Reflecting On Sheep”
Nothing like a cool drink of water on a hot, sunny day. Were a couple of the sheep recently shorn? I see there’s a “black sheep” in that flock. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lake had receded a fair way on this edge of the shore leaving behind a kind of watering hole. Then I watched as these sheep came running down a hill from a pasture to have a long cool drink. I believe the smaller ones are lambs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love their reflections in the water. A nice encounter of the wooly kind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sandy 🙂 It was a very enjoyable experience 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, marvellous. I had a lot of enjoyment watching the sheep down at this part of the water, the youngsters were head butting one another and pushing each other off a log! Such fun! And your reflections are fab 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a wonderful moment to observe. They appeared a bit skittish and didn’t stay too long. They must have been really thirsty. Thank you, Jude 🙂 I love this part of the lake.
LikeLiked by 1 person