Reflecting On Sheep

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sheep Derwentwater

July 2018, Derwentwater, Keswick, Cumbria, England. © Pete Hillman.

6 thoughts on “Reflecting On Sheep

    • The lake had receded a fair way on this edge of the shore leaving behind a kind of watering hole. Then I watched as these sheep came running down a hill from a pasture to have a long cool drink. I believe the smaller ones are lambs.

  3. Oh, marvellous. I had a lot of enjoyment watching the sheep down at this part of the water, the youngsters were head butting one another and pushing each other off a log! Such fun! And your reflections are fab 🙂

