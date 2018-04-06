Winter Hiding, Spring Found

The weather has finally picked up this Easter holiday week, and the sun showed up and persuaded me to get busy in the garden. I lifted the top of my bird bath and what should I find hiding beneath in a finely woven silken retreat, but this larva of some species or another. I did not wish to disturb it any longer, so I took my shots and covered it back over again.

It does look rather snug in there. Imagine having a bed and duvet like that?

Double click on images to enlarge.

April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements