Winter Hiding, Spring Found

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Caterpillar

The weather has finally picked up this Easter holiday week, and the sun showed up and persuaded me to get busy in the garden. I lifted the top of my bird bath and what should I find hiding beneath in a finely woven silken retreat, but this larva of some species or another. I did not wish to disturb it any longer, so I took my shots and covered it back over again.

Caterpillar

It does look  rather snug in there. Imagine having a bed and duvet like that?

 

Double click on images to enlarge.

April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

10 thoughts on “Winter Hiding, Spring Found

  1. Wow, fascinating creature , thanks for sharing , don’t get to see some of the weird and wonderful creatures of Earth as often I’d like 🙂

    • Thank you 🙂 Nature always seems to find a way of showing the extraordinary, and it is at these times I am as like a child seeing the world for the first time with fresh eyes.

  5. I grinned at your comment about the larva getting you back into things. It just proves that it doesn’t have to be the graceful butterfly or the colorful flower that gets our juices flowing. This little creature may not be “pretty” in any traditional sense, but it certainly is interesting.

