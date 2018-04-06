Spring Anemone

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Anemone

April 2018, Anemone, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

19 thoughts on “Spring Anemone

  9. Our ten-petal anemones tend to be white, which is fine with me, but this certainly is a beauty. The color is luscious, and the size seems to be a little larger than ours. Is this bigger than an inch or so across, or has the macro done its magic?

    • These are around an inch across, and I have grown them in this same area of the garden for around 20 years here. Thank you, Linda, your white anemones sound beautiful.

