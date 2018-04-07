Mimicking Wallpaper

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia

I initially discovered this little Misumena vatia on the wallpaper near my living room window. This spider notoriously mimicks its background so it can fool and capture prey to feed on. I think it is the first time I have seen one with dark stripes on its back. I did the photo shoot outside.

Double click on images to enlarge.

Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia, April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

18 thoughts on “Mimicking Wallpaper

  8. I just had a little jaunt through this genus, trying to find a positive ID for a spider I recently found which seems similar to this one. Oddly, it was a lovely mint green — very light, about the color of an after-dinner mint. At least now I have somewhere to begin looking. I laughed at the third photo, where the creature seems to be dancing.

    • There are so many different species of spider around, and some can be quite tricky to id. The mint green colour sounds rather attractive and hopefully you will get a positive id on it. Yes, they like to jig before the lens 😉

  9. I just found a spider on the floor in our dining room. Very small and I tried to force it to step on a piece of paper so that I could lift it up and take it out to terrace. And there it is, right now 😀 But it did not look at all like the spider you show us here. This one, is a special one, and you captured it very well!!

    • I am pleased you let the spider free onto your terrace, Anita 🙂 The spider featured is not usually found indoors, but out on flowers. Thank you for your lovely comment 🙂

