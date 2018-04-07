I initially discovered this little Misumena vatia on the wallpaper near my living room window. This spider notoriously mimicks its background so it can fool and capture prey to feed on. I think it is the first time I have seen one with dark stripes on its back. I did the photo shoot outside.
Double click on images to enlarge.
Goldenrod Spider Misumena vatia, April 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
Advertisements
18 thoughts on “Mimicking Wallpaper”
Amazing, Pete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Tish 🙂
LikeLike
How cute – it waved to you!
LikeLike
Thank you, Liz 🙂 Yes it did wave, lol! It was probably telling me to get that big lens out of its face 🙂
LikeLike
I love these little ones! Beautiful photos, Pete!
LikeLike
Thank you, Anki 🙂 Spring has finally arrived!
LikeLike
Looks a fearsome beast in macro! well spotted Pete.
LikeLike
Thank you, Brian 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful shot Pete! Now you have it as wallpaper on your computer! LOL
dwight
LikeLike
Lol! I guess I do 🙂 Thank you, Dwight 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful to see the return of these creatures to your garden😊 Nice photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 More and more the garden is gradually coming alive again after its long winter slumber.
LikeLike
What a little beauty! Crab spiders are some of my favourites, second to jumping spiders. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sally 🙂 I like jumping spiders, too.
LikeLike
I just had a little jaunt through this genus, trying to find a positive ID for a spider I recently found which seems similar to this one. Oddly, it was a lovely mint green — very light, about the color of an after-dinner mint. At least now I have somewhere to begin looking. I laughed at the third photo, where the creature seems to be dancing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are so many different species of spider around, and some can be quite tricky to id. The mint green colour sounds rather attractive and hopefully you will get a positive id on it. Yes, they like to jig before the lens 😉
LikeLike
I just found a spider on the floor in our dining room. Very small and I tried to force it to step on a piece of paper so that I could lift it up and take it out to terrace. And there it is, right now 😀 But it did not look at all like the spider you show us here. This one, is a special one, and you captured it very well!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am pleased you let the spider free onto your terrace, Anita 🙂 The spider featured is not usually found indoors, but out on flowers. Thank you for your lovely comment 🙂
LikeLike