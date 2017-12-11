Vision of Narnia Posted on 11/12/2017 by Pete Hillman December 2017, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
10 thoughts on “Vision of Narnia”
Very pretty. It’s snowing heavily here in Surrey but the ground’s so soggy that the world’s turning into a mud-snow slosh.
Thank you, Adele 🙂 Stopped snowing now, but freezing hard for the next couple of days. Then it will get warmer with rain, and it will probably be all gone by the weekend.
Beautiful! I like the way the colour is showing through. It’s a lovely theme that you are developing.
Many thanks, Helen 🙂
I feel very drawn in by the long view into the woods, its very compelling! Stunning photo Pete, it makes me feel like I can just step into another world!
Check for a secret door in the back of your wardrobe, and you might just do that 😉 Thank you, Liz 🙂
Hmm… funny you say that Pete. This rental we’re in came with an old-fashioned, big dark wardrobe in our bedroom!
Ha! I like it! Just be prepared for quite an adventure if you decide to step out the other side! 🙂
The contrast of the lichen and remaining leaves against the white of the snow is lovely!
Thank you very much, Belinda 🙂
