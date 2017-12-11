Frozen Umbellifers

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Snow And Ice

December 2017, Staffordshire, England.

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Frozen Umbellifers

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s