On The Rocks Posted on 03/12/2017 by Pete Hillman Lace-weaver Spider Amaurobius similis Double click on images to enlarge. August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
4 thoughts on “On The Rocks”
Spectacular shot Pete!
Thank you 🙂
Things nightmares are made of 😳. And we live in swamps, so I am familiar with spider type critters. Nice capture !
Thank you, Ted 🙂 You must have quite some nightmare spider critter there! 🙂
