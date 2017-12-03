A Perilous Journey

Posted on by Pete Hillman

White-lipped Snail Cepaea hortensis

One summer’s day I observed this White-lipped Snail Cepaea hortensis as it travelled from leaf to leaf on my crab apple tree. It was very slow going, but how it managed to slide and glide from leaf to leaf without falling off was quite something.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

12 thoughts on “A Perilous Journey

  1. I used to love watching snails as a kid! I remember my mum showing me how if I put a snail on a window and watched from the other side, I could see how they moved. 😀 It fascinated me watching the peristaltic motion!

    -Emma

