One summer’s day I observed this White-lipped Snail Cepaea hortensis as it travelled from leaf to leaf on my crab apple tree. It was very slow going, but how it managed to slide and glide from leaf to leaf without falling off was quite something.
August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
12 thoughts on “A Perilous Journey”
I used to love watching snails as a kid! I remember my mum showing me how if I put a snail on a window and watched from the other side, I could see how they moved. 😀 It fascinated me watching the peristaltic motion!
-Emma
Not many gardeners like them because they can be a pest, but I enjoy watching and photographing them 🙂
Nice snail with beautiful colours!
Thank you, Anki 🙂
Great documentation of the trip! What a beautiful “house” he travels in!
🙂 Thank you, Ellen 🙂 They do have the most fanciiful houses.
Very nice. Beautiful contrasting colours!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
Very nice images Pete with great detail and lighting.
Thank you, David 🙂
Quite an adventure!
Indeed 🙂
