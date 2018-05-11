Saying Hi From The Sun Chair

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Sitticus pubescens

Finally this Jumping Spider Sitticus pubescens sits long enough, maybe curious about what I was up to, to strike a pose for my camera giving me the ‘goggle-eyed’ look these critters are famous for. It caught me without my converter, but still gave me a reasonably good show before jumping off and away.

May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Advertisements

27 thoughts on “Saying Hi From The Sun Chair

  2. They are hard to get to stay still. The first and biggest one I ever photographed kept jumping on my camera, and I do not like spiders. Depth of field is shallow but you got all the important parts in nice sharp focus. Nice capture!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Thank you very much, David 🙂 Praise to you for sticking with your spider photographer especially if you don’t like them! This one made me laugh as it kept jumping off the back of the chair onto the foliage in the background and then back onto the chair again.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      • My daughter took photos of one recently and while she was taking photos of him I was taking photos of a nearby flower. You could see his view turn from me to her in the photos. It was rather amazing to see that in them… curiosity.

        Like

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s