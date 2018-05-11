Finally this Jumping Spider Sitticus pubescens sits long enough, maybe curious about what I was up to, to strike a pose for my camera giving me the ‘goggle-eyed’ look these critters are famous for. It caught me without my converter, but still gave me a reasonably good show before jumping off and away.
May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman
27 thoughts on “Saying Hi From The Sun Chair”
The season of spider tomfoolery is upon us! I hope to be less squeamish than last year!
It sure is, but I know from personal experience we can overcome our fears 🙂
They are hard to get to stay still. The first and biggest one I ever photographed kept jumping on my camera, and I do not like spiders. Depth of field is shallow but you got all the important parts in nice sharp focus. Nice capture!
Thank you very much, David 🙂 Praise to you for sticking with your spider photographer especially if you don’t like them! This one made me laugh as it kept jumping off the back of the chair onto the foliage in the background and then back onto the chair again.
Love this image! Very nice placement of the spider in the composition
Thank you very much 🙂
So cute! I can feel a ‘Five Eyes’ post coming on if you’d allow me – may I do five ‘eye’ posts of yours Pete?
Thank you, Liz 🙂 You sure can, but this spider has eight eyes in total, the other four are on top of its head out of view in the shot.
Incredible how they process all the visual input!
Sure is for such a small brain.
My favorite type of spider – they have such character!
The do indeed, Eliza!
Nicely done Pete! They are among my favourite spiders, photogenic and small😊
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 Mine, too! They are so full of character.
I am so surprised at how expressive they are. My daughter has been taking photos of them as well and it is just amazing to see them up close. Fabulous photo!
They are so expressive and a joy to see, especially when they give you that curious look, as if to say ‘Who are you, and what are you doing?’. Thank you 🙂
My daughter took photos of one recently and while she was taking photos of him I was taking photos of a nearby flower. You could see his view turn from me to her in the photos. It was rather amazing to see that in them… curiosity.
Wow on those eyes, Pete!
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 These spiders always make me smile when I get to see them face on.
Looking at you with those cute shining eyes! 🙂
🙂 They are kind of cute, Indira 🙂
WOW – what a fantastic picture! I love it!
Thank you very much, Anki 🙂
Quite a set of headlights… I enjoyed the comments, especially that of the spider having 8 eyes, four on top of its head!
Thank you, Marilyn 🙂 It’s amazing how their brain copes with all that sensory information.
Great shot and very cute spider. I like these spiders very much… they walk backward just as quick as they do forward, they are just amazing.
Thank you, Susanne 🙂 They are indeed just amazing spiders!
