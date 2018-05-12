The Bells Are Blue Here Now Posted on 12/05/201812/05/2018 by Pete Hillman Taken with the Nikon 70-300mm. Bluebells, May 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
12 thoughts on “The Bells Are Blue Here Now”
Those bluebells are awesome Pete! Only a wee while ago I sent a question via your contact page, just a heads up. Best, Liz
Thank you, Liz 🙂 I have just replied 🙂
70-300mm nice! Here they are wilted.
When there is a busy background I find the 70-300mm helps define the subject better. Thank you 🙂
Lovely! And proper English bluebells too 😀
Thank you, Jude 🙂 You can’t beat ’em 🙂
Gorgeous blue bells, Pete!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂 They are always such a beautiful sight.
Really lovely!
Thank you 🙂 They are on the turn here now.
I remember the woods full of them at Thomas Hardy’s cottage in Dorset. Magickal!
Magical indeed! I just love these flowers.
