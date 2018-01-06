Eye To Eye With The Hairy Shieldbug Posted on 06/01/201806/01/2018 by Pete Hillman Double click on images to enlarge. Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum, September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
12 thoughts on “Eye To Eye With The Hairy Shieldbug”
Must have been an exciting meeting 😁 Amazing pictures, as always!
Those meetings are always exciting. Thank you, Anita 🙂
Beautiful – it´s like a jewel!
Thank you 🙂 They are quite interesting up close.
Impressive shots
Thank you, Ted 🙂
Amazing pictures. The detail is incredible!
Thank you 🙂 I do enjoy macro, and seeing the world from a different perspective.
Excellent detail!
Thank you 🙂
Hello handsome (oh yes, and that’s to the bug also 😉 …
🙂 Oh, you are so kind 🙂
