Eye To Eye With The Harlequin Ladybird Posted on 06/01/2018 by Pete Hillman Double click on images to enlarge. Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis f. conspicua, September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “Eye To Eye With The Harlequin Ladybird”
I chased a different species all around some plants recently, and finally got some interesting closeups. Most were out of focus, but when I compare them now, I see that yours and mine look very much the same “facially,” although the one I found was plain red. I was going to look up its species last night, and now that I’ve seen this, I’ll make the effort. I think they’re all cute, but the patterns on yours are completely delightful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Harlequin Ladybird has a least three differnt forms, and many variations in between, so your maybe one of these. Thank You 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow … beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anki 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great pictures!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Madison 🙂
LikeLike
Terrific shots. A nice reminder of what to look forward to😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda :). Indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great encounter, Pete! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Indira 🙂
LikeLike
‘Who are you?’ Great macros, Pete. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 It does have quite the look on it’s face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m holding my breath, imagining you holding yours taking these beauties Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With hand held it is indeed all about controlling the breathing to try and reduce the shake when being this close. Than you, Diana 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person