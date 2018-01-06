Eye To Eye With The Harlequin Ladybird

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis f conspicua

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis f. conspicua, September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

14 thoughts on “Eye To Eye With The Harlequin Ladybird

  1. I chased a different species all around some plants recently, and finally got some interesting closeups. Most were out of focus, but when I compare them now, I see that yours and mine look very much the same “facially,” although the one I found was plain red. I was going to look up its species last night, and now that I’ve seen this, I’ll make the effort. I think they’re all cute, but the patterns on yours are completely delightful.

