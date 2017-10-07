Budding Fatsia Posted on 07/10/2017 by Pete Hillman October 2017, False Castor Oil Plant (Fatsia Japonica), rear garden, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “Budding Fatsia”
What?!? You still have plants blooming? Outside? Lucky devil 🙂
Ths is one of those exceptions. I was quite surprised myself a couple of years ago when it first began to bloom in autumn 🙂
Wow ! Amazing plant ! 🙂
Thank you 🙂
Excellent.
Thank you, Rabirius 🙂
Awesome!
Thank you 🙂
