I Got It All To Myself Posted on 25/09/2017 by Pete Hillman Dunnock (Prunella modularis), September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
5 thoughts on “I Got It All To Myself”
Should keep him going for a while!
Do you know the name of the ground cover plant? Lovely colour!
Thank you, Helen 🙂 Yes it should 🙂 The plant is called Bugle (Ajuga reptans). It is evergreen, or should I say ever ‘purple’. A good ground cover plant.
Thank you Pete, I’ll look out for the plant.
Ever ‘purple’ – I like that! I’m very fond of dunnocks – we get them here too! Very chipper little birds that I always found very cheerful company in the garden around the house 🙂
They appear to get used to us, like the Robins do, I think, and are never far away in the garden. One of my favourite garden birds.
