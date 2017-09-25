Who Has Been At The Bird Seed Again?

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Large Red Slug Arion (Arion) rufus

I found this Large Red Slug (Arion (Arion) rufus) wallowing in the ground bird feeder this morning, and wallowing almost as if it did not have a care in the world. Later on when I took this image, it had finally slithered out the feeder, covered in seed. I am sure these eat more of the seed than the birds do.

September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

8 thoughts on “Who Has Been At The Bird Seed Again?

    • Not the only one, too, for when I lifted the stone to move it to another site there was at least another half a dozen lurking under there, different species, but must have been coming out to feed in the middle of the night! 🙂

