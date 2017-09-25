I found this Large Red Slug (Arion (Arion) rufus) wallowing in the ground bird feeder this morning, and wallowing almost as if it did not have a care in the world. Later on when I took this image, it had finally slithered out the feeder, covered in seed. I am sure these eat more of the seed than the birds do.
September 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.
8 thoughts on “Who Has Been At The Bird Seed Again?”
They get everywhere, and even come up on our the kitchen windowsill late at night!
They sure do. And they get in the shed and leave slime along the walls. I have even known them to climb a bird table every night to feed off the seed placed there.
Greedy, fat thief!
🙂
What a rascal: cavorting in crumbs!
Not the only one, too, for when I lifted the stone to move it to another site there was at least another half a dozen lurking under there, different species, but must have been coming out to feed in the middle of the night! 🙂
Talk about being caught red slug handed!
Very funny, Judy! 🙂 :0 🙂
