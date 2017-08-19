Check Under The Lid

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Enoplognatha ovata sensu lato female with egg ball

It amazes me what sets up residence under the lid of my green recycling wheely bin. This morning when lifting it I found Enoplognatha ovata sensu lato, a female with an egg sac, as can be seen in the image above and directly below, in one corner …

Enoplognatha ovata sensu lato female with egg ball

… and in another corner huddled a Lace-Weaver Spider (Amaurobius similis), in the image just below. And last month …

Lace-weaver Spider Amaurobius similis

… a Daddy Long-legs Spider (Pholcus phalangioides) below.

Daddy Long-legs Spider Pholcus phalangioides

Daddy Long-legs Spider Pholcus phalangioides 03

Just goes to show it doesn’t hurt to check once in a while. You never know what you may find.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July and August 2017.

 

