Check Under The Lid

It amazes me what sets up residence under the lid of my green recycling wheely bin. This morning when lifting it I found Enoplognatha ovata sensu lato, a female with an egg sac, as can be seen in the image above and directly below, in one corner …

… and in another corner huddled a Lace-Weaver Spider (Amaurobius similis), in the image just below. And last month …

… a Daddy Long-legs Spider (Pholcus phalangioides) below.

Just goes to show it doesn’t hurt to check once in a while. You never know what you may find.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July and August 2017.

