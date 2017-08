Apparently if you are a snail and are in a romantic mood all you need is a large green leaf, some shade, and a mate, of course. I found these pair of Garden Snails (Cornu aspersum) enjoying a romantic moment or two this morning at around 8:00, yet they were still at it over two hours later!

Looks like I am going to have baby snails in a couple of weeks time.

August 2017, rear garden, Staffordshire, England.

