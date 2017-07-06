Getting A Little Close II

Orchesella villosa is another springtail, but one of Britain’s largest growing up to 5mm (0.2in) long. It can leap a fair way, too, when it feels threatened, and I thought I had lost it a few times.

I would not have got this level of detail or this close with just the Sigma macro lens, even on its closest setting. With the Raydox DCR-250 clipped on the end it has added to my magnification, and combiend with the external flash unit has given me more detail and clarity, where the eye, the bristles and the patterns of the springtail are fairly distinct. Again, being handheld, I had to stabalise my arms and hands by leaning on a wall to get this shot.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

