Parasteatoda lunata

These are more Raynox DCR-250 on the end of my macro lens shots. This small comb-footed spider had made a web between the balustrades of my decking. It had snared a flying ant which was a lot bigger than itself which had flew into its web, which are referred to as ‘scaffold webs’, as they appear unstructured. They usually construct their webs amongst low branches of trees or bushes, but I guess my decking suited its purpose on this occasion.

This is quite a variable spider regarding its colour and pattern. It grows no bigger than 3mm (0.1in) long, and the abdomen has a distinctive teardrop shape that is upturned with the spinner pointed downwards.

When I disturbed it, it dropped from its rest onto the decking and rolled itself into a ball so it looked like a glob of detritus. It stayed that way for a while before climbing back up to its rest. This is the first time I have ever seen this spider, and was quite fascinated how extraordinarily it looked and behaved. The last image which I took later in the evening appeared to be the spider in its resting position against the post. To me it looks kind of like a reptilian face, whether that is intended to ward off predators whilst it rested, or it is just my human brain likes to make faces (pareidolia) out of most things, I do not really know.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. July 2017.

