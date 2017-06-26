A Ladybird Finally Gets Its Spots

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis f.succinea

Let’s have a quick recap and start from the beginning shall we? We have a pair of the adult Harlequin Ladybird (Harmonia axyridis) mating.

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis larvae

From the eggs the female laid after the union above we have the larva.

Harlequin Ladybird pupa

Then on the side of my green wheely bin I discovered what the larva changed into. This fresh pupa which then hardend and turned into …

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis pupa

… one of these, a later stage pupa. This is a different one I found on a Hawthorn leaf. And then back to the really green wheely bin and …

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis

… after keeping an eye on it for days I was lucky enough to just catch the adult emerging from the pupa case,

Harlequin Ladybird Harmonia axyridis

Eventually the ladybird or ladybug gets its spots. This is a variety of Harlequin called succinea. The cycle will begin anew.

And all this going on within our midst as we go about our daily routines. Such is the wonder of nature.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. May and June 2017.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s