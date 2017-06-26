A Ladybird Finally Gets Its Spots

Let’s have a quick recap and start from the beginning shall we? We have a pair of the adult Harlequin Ladybird (Harmonia axyridis) mating.

From the eggs the female laid after the union above we have the larva.

Then on the side of my green wheely bin I discovered what the larva changed into. This fresh pupa which then hardend and turned into …

… one of these, a later stage pupa. This is a different one I found on a Hawthorn leaf. And then back to the really green wheely bin and …

… after keeping an eye on it for days I was lucky enough to just catch the adult emerging from the pupa case,

Eventually the ladybird or ladybug gets its spots. This is a variety of Harlequin called succinea. The cycle will begin anew.

And all this going on within our midst as we go about our daily routines. Such is the wonder of nature.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. May and June 2017.

