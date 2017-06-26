Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato

Cucumber Green Spider

Cucumber Green Spider Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato

There are two Cucumber Green Spiders which are quite common in Britain and look very much the same. There is this one, Araniella cucurbitina, or even this one, Araniella opisthographa. Confused? You should be, because I was. So to clarify, the species featured could be either one mentioned for they look virtually the same, and only under a microscope will you tell the difference. So thus the ‘sensu lato’ tagged on the end of the Latin name, which basically means ‘in the broad sense’, and so both species can be recorded under this tag where it is not possible to tell them apart due to striking similarities.

Cucumber Green Spider Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato

Cucumber Green Spider Araniella cucurbitina sensu lato

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

