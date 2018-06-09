Common Blue Polyommatus icarus

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Common Blue Polyommatus icarus

Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer

June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Common Blue Polyommatus icarus

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.