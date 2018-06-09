Common Blue Polyommatus icarus Posted on 09/06/2018 by Pete Hillman Click once to expand view, click again to get that little bit closer June 2018, local field, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
9 thoughts on “Common Blue Polyommatus icarus”
Amazing!
Thank you, Joke-dev 🙂
What an interesting variety of butterflies you showcase. This one is particularly beautiful.
Thank you very much, Anne 🙂 This is the first Blue this year for me 🙂
Such loveliness – like a piece of sky. You must have been very patient to get this shot!
Thank you, Eliza 🙂 I didn’t have a lot of time to be honest, for within a minute or so it had flown off and away across the field out of sight.
Love this so soft blue color.
Thank you, Sandy 🙂
You are welcome.
