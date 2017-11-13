Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum final instar

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum final instar

August 2017, local woodland margin, Staffordshire, England.

6 thoughts on "Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum final instar

  2. And for a moment I misread the label on this one, seeing “Harry Shieldbug”. “Well hello Harry” I wanted to say, with a simmering Jean Harlow style voice lol. Then I read “Hairy” haha!

