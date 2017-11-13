Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum final instar Posted on 13/11/2017 by Pete Hillman August 2017, local woodland margin, Staffordshire, England. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Hairy Shieldbug Dolycoris baccarum final instar”
I do like the layout and font of your blog these days. A professional edge to display your stunning captures!
I appreciate that, Diana! Thank you 🙂
And for a moment I misread the label on this one, seeing “Harry Shieldbug”. “Well hello Harry” I wanted to say, with a simmering Jean Harlow style voice lol. Then I read “Hairy” haha!
LOL! I guess it might have been ‘Hairy Harry’, but that might be another story lol!
Lovely markings. Excellent detail in the shot!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
