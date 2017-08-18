Nobody At Home

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Garden Snail Cornu aspersum shell

Garden Snail Cornu aspersum shell

I am always fascinated by the intricacies of shells, and how they have evolved to be so. I can’t help but gaze at the top image in wonderment, marvelling at the beauty and bio-engineering involved in its evolution over hundreds of millions of years. All this to protect and shelter the animal inside which had once been feasting on my garden plants.

Garden Snail (Cornu aspersum) rear garden, Staffordshire, England. August 2017.

