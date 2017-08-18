Nobody At Home

I am always fascinated by the intricacies of shells, and how they have evolved to be so. I can’t help but gaze at the top image in wonderment, marvelling at the beauty and bio-engineering involved in its evolution over hundreds of millions of years. All this to protect and shelter the animal inside which had once been feasting on my garden plants.

Welcome!

Thank you for visiting my blog here. I appreciate you spending the time to drop by. I have a love for the natural world and a passion for photography. I also like to learn more about the natural world around me. Thank you for any likes or comments you may have left behind. And if you decide to follow, well, thank you again!

Bigger Is Sometimes Better Most images can be opened up in a larger format by simply clicking on them.

Follow Blog via Email

Blog Views 65,153 hits

Top Spots

To My ‘Back Garden Moths’ Blog

To My ‘Snapshots In Time’ Blog

Please feel free to visit my sister blog by clicking on the image above. Here you will find something a little different, and also something a little similar.