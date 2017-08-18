I am always fascinated by the intricacies of shells, and how they have evolved to be so. I can’t help but gaze at the top image in wonderment, marvelling at the beauty and bio-engineering involved in its evolution over hundreds of millions of years. All this to protect and shelter the animal inside which had once been feasting on my garden plants.
Garden Snail (Cornu aspersum) rear garden, Staffordshire, England. August 2017.
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Nobody At Home”
Thanks for sharing, dear Pete 🙂
Have a happy weekend
Didi
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish you a happy weekend too, dear Didi 🙂
Pete
LikeLiked by 1 person