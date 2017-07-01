Pied Hoverfly

Scaeva pyrastri

This is the first time I have seen this hoverfly here. I usually see similarly yellow marked flies, so this was quite something to see one with bright white markings. Note how the frons (that section in front of the eyes) bulges. That is a characteristic of this species. This is a fair-sized hoverfly with a wing length up to 12.5mm (0.5in).

This is a migratory species but it will breed locally if conditions are favourable. Seen mainly during the summer months almost everywhere, although scarcer further north. Found in meadows, hedgerows and gardens.

The larva feeds on aphids.

Rear garden, Staffordshire, England. June 2017.

Advertisements