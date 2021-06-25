x1 image. Double click to enlarge.
This is one of the fine and delicate green lacewings Chrysoperla sp. I watched it flutter lazily through the air and alight on a rose. A combination of the angle of natural light and flash gave it rainbow wings.
12 thoughts on “Making Rainbow Colours”
Delicately beautiful!
Thank you, Anne 🙂
You made it at the perfect moment, what a beuty.
Thank you, Hans 🙂 It was one of those moments when I hadn’t got the camera at hand, but managed to get it and get the shot before it moved.
Every now and then I’ll capture a bit of iridescence in a wing, but it’s usually a hoverfly. This is lovely, and the curve of the leaf is a nice addition.
Thank you, Linda 🙂 Oddly enough, a few days later I photographed a small fly and had the same result off its wings. Of course, with flash there is always a chance this can happen.
Very nicely done. 👏👏👏
Many thanks, Ted! 🙂 It was one of those lucky moments.
Amazing capture of the bug, friend!
Thank you very much, Indira 🙂
Lovely result!
Thank you! 🙂
