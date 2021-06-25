Making Rainbow Colours

Posted on by Peter Hillman

x1 image. Double click to enlarge.

This is one of the fine and delicate green lacewings Chrysoperla sp. I watched it flutter lazily through the air and alight on a rose. A combination of the angle of natural light and flash gave it rainbow wings.

12 thoughts on “Making Rainbow Colours

    • Thank you, Linda 🙂 Oddly enough, a few days later I photographed a small fly and had the same result off its wings. Of course, with flash there is always a chance this can happen.

      Like

      Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.