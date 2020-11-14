One of my favourite shrooms with its firey orange shades and fibrous cap. Found growing on rotting logs and stumps in coniferous woodland and very occasionally also on hardwoods. It also grows on woodchips used as mulch.
Fairly common and widespread in Britain, it can be seen June to November.
15 thoughts on “Common Rustgill Gymnopilus penetrans”
Nice shots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanl you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are all beautiful photographs. As I scrolled down to the first one, however, I had in mind the top of a toasted bun! The third photograph is beautifully detailed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anne 🙂 One I had baked earlier 😉
LikeLike
It looks really tasty, color like a loaf of bread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not one to eat though. Probably posionous as most fo these type generally are.
LikeLike
Such a pity….
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are very attractive. Fine shots, Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Belinda 🙂 I do like the colors of this one.
LikeLike
Very nice shots! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great captures !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Greta 🙂
LikeLike
They look just the color and texture of bread! The second shot made me think of pancakes… I must be hungry! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! 🙂 When wet they go kind of slimy and loose that bread/bun look a little.
LikeLike