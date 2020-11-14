Common Rustgill Gymnopilus penetrans

Posted on by Peter Hillman
One of my favourite shrooms with its firey orange shades and fibrous cap. Found growing on rotting logs and stumps in coniferous woodland and very occasionally also on hardwoods. It also grows on woodchips used as mulch.

Fairly common and widespread in Britain, it can be seen June to November.

15 thoughts on “Common Rustgill Gymnopilus penetrans

  2. These are all beautiful photographs. As I scrolled down to the first one, however, I had in mind the top of a toasted bun! The third photograph is beautifully detailed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

