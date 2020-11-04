This is quite an attractive and colourful little mushroom which grows in large tufts on rotting tree stumps and logs. It is very similar to the Funeral Bell (Galerina marginata) which is deadly poisonous. This was found on a mossy White Willow which had fallen near the river.
12 thoughts on “Sheathed Woodtuft Kuehneromyces mutabilis”
Beautifully captured, Pete. Lovely lighting too.
Thank you, Vicki 🙂 It was a lovely sunny morning and the light was good.
Nice pictures!
A tasty mushroom, but nothing for the beginner 🙂
Thank you, Anki! 🙂 Indeed not one for the beginner.
Excellent photos Pete! The funeral bell variety is aptly named too from what you have shared! I enjoyed learning that. Take good care friend!
Thank you, Sandra 🙂 I am not one to eat wild mushrooms as I still don’t quite know enough about them. 🙂
Very attractive. Lovely photos, Pete!
Thank you, Belinda 🙂
What sweet arrays–when I see them arranged like this, I can’t help but picture a little faerie drummer sitting there having a gentle go at them, but then, usually, I can’t keep another image from appearing and displacing it, the unforgettable Muppet drummer, Animal.
Thanks for the ‘Animal’ vision which just popped into my head … I would rather keep to the fairies 🙂
I love finding clusters of LBMs. These are attractive ones and look decorated by Jack Frost.
I will need to pop back again soon to see if they have grown some more. Clusters of mushrooms can be quite magical.
