Sheathed Woodtuft Kuehneromyces mutabilis

Posted on by Peter Hillman
This is quite an attractive and colourful little mushroom which grows in large tufts on rotting tree stumps and logs. It is very similar to the Funeral Bell (Galerina marginata) which is deadly poisonous. This was found on a mossy White Willow which had fallen near the river.

12 thoughts on “Sheathed Woodtuft Kuehneromyces mutabilis

  5. What sweet arrays–when I see them arranged like this, I can’t help but picture a little faerie drummer sitting there having a gentle go at them, but then, usually, I can’t keep another image from appearing and displacing it, the unforgettable Muppet drummer, Animal.

