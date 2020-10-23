Autumn’s Last Blooms Posted on 23/10/2020 by Peter Hillman Last of the perennial geraniums after rain with gentle autumn sunlight. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
22 thoughts on “Autumn’s Last Blooms”
Absolutely breathtaking! Love it.
Thank you 🙂 I am glad you like it so! 🙂
Beautifully with all raindrops.
Thank you 🙂 The rain does add something special.
Gorgeous capture, I like the softness of the flower.
Thank you, Greta 🙂
Something to treasure!
Indeed, Eliza 🙂
A beautifully composed photograph – so good to see!
Thank you, Anne. I am pleased you like it so 🙂
Beautiful!
Thank you, Anki 🙂
I am still surprised to see wild flowers in full bloom now in late October. The small bluebells particularly..
The milder weather is confusing them. I have a rose all coming into bud again.
Lovely…refreshing!!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
So nice with the water droplets.
Thank you 🙂
What a beauty with its lovely color and the drops from the rain.
Thank you, Anita 🙂 This is one of my favourite flowers in the garden.
gorgeous
Thank you! 🙂
