Rabbit Hutch Spider (Steatoda bipunctata) – The first image has a kind of creepy smiley doll face. Commonly found near or in human habitation such as outbuildings or sheds, and probably rabbit hutches.
6 thoughts on “One For Halloween”
You’re right about that face. I can imagine it saying, “Boo? Who, Me?”
Lol! It kind of jumps out.
Lol! Like a baby Dracula. So adorable! Nice find and wonderful detail!
Thank you, Robin 🙂
Yes! I see the face too! What a beautiful coppery metallic looking insect. Like it was dipped in paint. Nicely captured Pete! I hope you’re doing well friend!
Thank you very much, Sandra! Not too bad here, thank you. Covid on the increase and more measures coming, but we just have to keep on pushing through, and smile as much as possibe 🙂
