Floating On A Dream

Posted on by Peter Hillman

The last day sundown of July was quite something special. From my backyard I cannot see the sun itself set as it slips behind a wooded hill and neighbouring houses. Yet last night the way the lowering sun reflected its dying light off the clouds it was almost like a 360 degree sunset. The sky in the image was taken facing the east.

I am always taken by clouds, and the different types and layers that decorate the sky, and how the changing light interplays with all these elements. Sometimes it is like peering out the window of our world with fresh, clean eyes, making a connection with the cosmos that stirs the emotions perhaps on a primitive level. After all, that window out is the very same window that humankind has been looking through from the dawn of ages. And maybe, just maybe, it is that recognition that we are a part of something much bigger and that sense of ‘feeling’ and connection that trully makes us human and what and who we are.

July Sunset

28 thoughts on “Floating On A Dream

  7. I too am fascinated by clouds and miss the sunsets for much the same reasons as you. I am usually up well before sunrise though, which can be enjoyed in full. For some reason your final two sentences reminded me of John Gillespie Magee’s poem, ‘High Flight’:
    Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
    And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
    Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
    Of sun-split clouds, – and done a hundred things
    You have not dreamed of – wheeled and soared and swung
    High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,
    I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
    My eager craft through footless halls of air…

    Up, up the long, delirious burning blue
    I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
    Where never lark, or ever eagle flew –
    And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod
    The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
    Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  11. Very nice with great colors! I once capture a similar sunset looking to the east between tall two buildings in a downtown area. I had several layers of pastel colors similar to yours only the were more evenly stacked one upon the other like a multi layer cake. The colors were so delicate that I was afraid the camera couldn’t capture them but it did. However, your are so much richer and more vibrant, really stunning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  13. Beautiful shot, Pete. The sky is endlessly fascinating and changes before our eyes as we watch. This is evidence that we need not travel far, or at all, to see the glory of our planet overhead. What a nice vision to end a day…or in my case most often, begin one. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.