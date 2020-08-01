The last day sundown of July was quite something special. From my backyard I cannot see the sun itself set as it slips behind a wooded hill and neighbouring houses. Yet last night the way the lowering sun reflected its dying light off the clouds it was almost like a 360 degree sunset. The sky in the image was taken facing the east.
I am always taken by clouds, and the different types and layers that decorate the sky, and how the changing light interplays with all these elements. Sometimes it is like peering out the window of our world with fresh, clean eyes, making a connection with the cosmos that stirs the emotions perhaps on a primitive level. After all, that window out is the very same window that humankind has been looking through from the dawn of ages. And maybe, just maybe, it is that recognition that we are a part of something much bigger and that sense of ‘feeling’ and connection that trully makes us human and what and who we are.
28 thoughts on “Floating On A Dream”
Lovely image and thoughts, Peter.
Thank you, Ellen 🙂 Sometimes the moment really goes deep.
Clouds always put everything into perspective!
They sure do 🙂
Beautifully done Peter
Thank you 🙂
Oh, what a lovely sky.
Thank you!
Magical sky, Pete!
Thank you, Indira 🙂
Wow…a real beauty, Peter.
Thank you very much, Sandy 🙂
I too am fascinated by clouds and miss the sunsets for much the same reasons as you. I am usually up well before sunrise though, which can be enjoyed in full. For some reason your final two sentences reminded me of John Gillespie Magee’s poem, ‘High Flight’:
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds, – and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of – wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,
I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air…
Up, up the long, delirious burning blue
I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
Where never lark, or ever eagle flew –
And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.
Thank you for sharing such a beautiful and powerful poem, Anne. I am fortunate to be able to see the sunrise in full, too, but I am rarely up early enough to see it.
The ever changing skyscape has always held a fascination. Perfect soft colours and texture here.
Thank you 🙂 The skies can hold so much beauty, drama and magic.
That connection is tangible. Wonderful post, Pete!
Thank you 🙂
Soft pink stepping stones into the blue void … awesome!
🙂 Thank you, Liz 🙂
Very nice with great colors! I once capture a similar sunset looking to the east between tall two buildings in a downtown area. I had several layers of pastel colors similar to yours only the were more evenly stacked one upon the other like a multi layer cake. The colors were so delicate that I was afraid the camera couldn’t capture them but it did. However, your are so much richer and more vibrant, really stunning.
I appreciate your thoughts, David, thank you 🙂
Beautiful, Peter … and
I like your thoughts.
Thank you very much, Anki 🙂 I really enjoy looking at the skies wherever I might be, and I find it can be quite inspirational.
Beautiful shot, Pete. The sky is endlessly fascinating and changes before our eyes as we watch. This is evidence that we need not travel far, or at all, to see the glory of our planet overhead. What a nice vision to end a day…or in my case most often, begin one. 🙂
Thank you, Steve. The sky has always held a fascination for me, and on that evening the light changed fairly quickly and in no time the skies had become grey.
Love your beautiful photo and words Pete!
Thank you, Steve 🙂 I am pleased you liked it so!
