200 Moths

Posted on by Peter Hillman

I have just uploaded the 200th species of moth to A Nature Journey, and when you consider there are around 2,500 species in Great Britain that is but a drop in the ocean. Anyway, here are selection of moths, some you have seen before, and some perhaps you have not.

If you wish to visit the moths page you can journey from here’

The Spectacle Abrostola tripartita
The Spectacle (Abrostola tripartita)
Alder Kitten Furcula bicuspis
Alder Kitten (Furcula bicuspis)
White Satin Moth Leucoma salicis
White Satin Moth (Leucoma salicis)
Waved Black Parascotia fuliginaria
Waved Black (Parascotia fuliginaria)
Buff Footman Eilema depressa
Buff Footman (Eilema depressa)
Early Thorn Selenia dentaria male
Early Thorn (Selenia dentaria) male
Scalloped Oak Crocallis elinguaria
Scalloped Oak (Crocallis elinguaria)

28 thoughts on “200 Moths

    • I had never seen a Waved Black before that day and I failed to id it at first despite all my many books on lepidoptera. It is an odd one because it looks so much like one of the geometer moths, but it is in fact a noctuid, which completely threw me.

  10. It is interesting to look at each of these closely to see in what way their names match their appearance. Well done on ‘capturing’ 200 – you only have 2 300 to go!

    • Thank you very much, Anne 🙂 I doubt I will get all of them as some are very elusive and localised to specific parts of the country. But I still have more species to upload when I can 🙂

  14. You’ve been leading us on a never-boring journey, Pete! I’d like to use this occasion to thank you for your amazing pictures and posts – hope you’ll keep them coming.

