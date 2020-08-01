I have just uploaded the 200th species of moth to A Nature Journey, and when you consider there are around 2,500 species in Great Britain that is but a drop in the ocean. Anyway, here are selection of moths, some you have seen before, and some perhaps you have not.
28 thoughts on “200 Moths”
The Alder Kitten is a stunner and an excellent photo.
Many thanks, Ark 🙂 It has been a very good year for them this year.
Amazing Pete! I hope your collections are connected with some of your Colleges Universities! I would think their Science departments would love your work!
I really appreciate that, Dwight, thank you! 🙂
I think the scalloped oak is especially lovely, although the waved black is striking.
I had never seen a Waved Black before that day and I failed to id it at first despite all my many books on lepidoptera. It is an odd one because it looks so much like one of the geometer moths, but it is in fact a noctuid, which completely threw me.
Congratulations to your knowledge bank, I will contact you when I need😁. The incredible color and pattern richness they display is impressive despite their anonymity.
Thank you very much, Hans! You are always welcome 🙂
I have really enjoyed seeing all your moths in the last few years and learning how beautiful and diverse they are. I love the white satin one here.
I am glad you have found them of interest, Jill! Thank you very much 🙂
Thank you Peter!
Thank you, too, Liz 🙂
Congratulations, Pete!
You’ve introduced me to a species I hadn’t really considered before through your interesting posts and beautiful photos!
I really appreciate that, Belinda, thank you 🙂
So, only around 2,300 more to go. Keep up the good work. 🙂
Thank you, David 🙂 It would be nice to be able to see and capture them all on camera, but some are secretive and hardly seen, and also very localised.
Congratulations on your amazing milestone! We win too as spectators of your impressive collection! Thank you Pete. Take good care
Many thanks, Sandra! I really appreciate that 🙂
It is interesting to look at each of these closely to see in what way their names match their appearance. Well done on ‘capturing’ 200 – you only have 2 300 to go!
Thank you very much, Anne 🙂 I doubt I will get all of them as some are very elusive and localised to specific parts of the country. But I still have more species to upload when I can 🙂
Interesting – there are really many of them … most are also here in Sweden.
Thank you, Anki 🙂 I am pleased you have many of them over there, too!
It’s not so easy to find them but you have done a good job. I like them.
Thank you! I am pleased you like them 🙂
Amazing series….congratulations, Pete!👍
Many thanks, Indira 🙂
You’ve been leading us on a never-boring journey, Pete! I’d like to use this occasion to thank you for your amazing pictures and posts – hope you’ll keep them coming.
I really appreciate your most kind words Anita! Thank you very much 🙂
