I have just uploaded the 200th species of moth to A Nature Journey, and when you consider there are around 2,500 species in Great Britain that is but a drop in the ocean. Anyway, here are selection of moths, some you have seen before, and some perhaps you have not.

If you wish to visit the moths page you can journey from ‘here’

The Spectacle (Abrostola tripartita)

Alder Kitten (Furcula bicuspis)

White Satin Moth (Leucoma salicis)

Waved Black (Parascotia fuliginaria)

Buff Footman (Eilema depressa)

Early Thorn (Selenia dentaria) male

Scalloped Oak (Crocallis elinguaria)