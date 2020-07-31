Dicranopalpus ramosus agg. This one was all stretched out on my shed wall waiting for a snack to land in its lap. It was a crafty devil as it made its place near a light source waiting for night fliers which might be attracted to it. This is not a spider, but a harvesmen, and no, it does not bring in the crops end of season. It has one leg missing, it is a male, and is a fierce hunter which prays on other invertebrates. Note the excessively long, forked pedipalps pointing forwards. You can see them from now until October, resting on low vegetation, walls and fences.
5 thoughts on “All Stretched Out And Waiting”
Those legs look very long – a far reach, perhaps.
Wow, very well captured! And the legs, the legs… 🙂
Thank you! The legs are quite something on these 🙂
As soon as I saw “All stretched out” I knew it would be a spider. Some species make it very difficult to get the legs entirely in the image and still maintain some size to the body. I found a five-legged cricket the other day. I guess someone wanted a piece of this one. 🙂
The harvestmen can be a particular challenge as their legs are so long, but I always try to get different focusing and perspectives where I can.
