It Looked At Me

Small Tortoiseshell (Aglais urticae) – This is the caterpillar of the aforementioned butterfly. There were a few of them about, quite blatant out in the open and feeding on stinging nettle. You can see why a bird would not want a mouthful of one of these, though, can’t you? This one in particular had its head tucked into the fold of a nettle leaf to begin with, then realising I was close by, it pulled its head out and looked straight at me. It didn’t look too happy about the situation. Double-click images for a closer look.

© Peter Hillman ♦ 14th May 2020 ♦ Near local river, South Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200