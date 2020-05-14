Melecta albifrons – This is a new visitor to the garden, and boy, did he love my flowers! He is a he, and he is probably still there now feeding. It is a solitary bee, a cuckoobee of the Hairy-footed Flower Bee (Anthophora plumipes) which invades the nests and has its young raid their hosts larder. Double-click images to enlarge.
© Peter Hillman ♦ 14th May 2020 ♦ rear garden, South Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200
2 thoughts on “Common Mourning Bee”
Very nice shots Pete.
Thank you, David. This one hung around for quite a while going from flower to flower, so you kind of get a chance to get some shots in.
