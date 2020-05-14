Common Mourning Bee

Posted on by Peter Hillman

Melecta albifrons – This is a new visitor to the garden, and boy, did he love my flowers! He is a he, and he is probably still there now feeding. It is a solitary bee, a cuckoobee of the Hairy-footed Flower Bee (Anthophora plumipes) which invades the nests and has its young raid their hosts larder. Double-click images to enlarge.

Common Mourning Bee Melecta albifrons male
Common Mourning Bee Melecta albifrons male

© Peter Hillman ♦ 14th May 2020 ♦ rear garden, South Staffordshire ♦ Nikon D7200

2 thoughts on “Common Mourning Bee

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.