Witches Butter

Posted on by Peter Hillman

Nostoc commune – Is it a fungus? Is it an algae? When I first came across this strange toffee coloured, jellied mass covering the entire roof of a garage complex, I had no idea what it was. At first I thought it was an algae, especially as most of it appeared to be thriving in pools of stagnent water, and then finally decided it must be some species of jellied fungus. I was also reminded of an old movie called The Blob starring Steve McQueen, but I was wrong on all accounts. After some Google investigations I discovered to my utter surprise that it was in fact a bacteria, a cyanobacterium, to be precise.

You can learn much more about this remarkable organism via the Witches Butter page.

Witches Butter Nostoc commune
Witches Butter Nostoc commune

© Peter Hillman ♦ 9th January 2013 ♦ urban garage block, Staffordshire ♦ Panasonic DMC-FZ38

15 thoughts on “Witches Butter

  1. That is different from our witches’ butter that is a fungus. I’ve never posted one on the blog so here is a link to a page showing some. As you can tell, ours is a bright orange. I’ve not seen anything like yours although I have come across my share of gooey messes. I imagine you will get a couple of “icks” for this one. 🙂

