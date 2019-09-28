Something Cheesy

Now … where did I put that cheese?
Ah-ha … I have sniffed it and now I spy it!
Yum-yum in my tum …
… but I think I prefer the seed the feathered things drop from above …. squeak!
Here I have tried to capture a few moments in the life of a House Mouse (Mus musculus) … or mice … as I have seen a few of them under my birdfeeder where they have been grabbing the white heart sunflower seeds the finches drop.
They were quite funny to watch. I sat in a garden chair barely a couple of arms lengths away, and every time they appeared from beneath the flora I tried to snap them they ran for cover! They knew I was there, watching them, but I think they were curious about me and it became a bit of a game with them. Eventually they appeared in the open and they did their thing … which was eat … and eat some more …
September 2019 © Pete Hillman.
They are actually quite cute.
Same technique used for Alligators…wait, they look, wait, they get closer. Sitting is not recommended though.
I don’t think I would sit and wait for an alligator to get closer, either 🙂
Good to see a mouse living up to its traditions!
I never see house mice in the Surrey Hills, although have happened across one or two while working or travelling in London. Their eyes are noticeably smaller than our native wild mice.
They are fascinating to watch, and there seems to have been a population living under my garden shed for quite some years.
You cleverly lured them out 😀
I did Indira 🙂
So cute! Great pictures.
Thank you very much Susanne! 🙂
Ooooh mice, how lovely. Funny pics. I’ve heard they prefer chocolate to cheese.
Yes, I have heard they prefer chocolate, too – like me … although I am a bit of a cheese fiend, too 🙂
This is delightful series of photographs and I enjoy your captions very much.
Thank you Anne. I am pleased you enjoyed them so!
This is a sweet series. I happen to like house mousies, and I love that you were able to catch this one enjoying a few treats.
Thank you Linda 🙂 They were fascinating to watch.
Sweet captures, Pete. They are cute, but not welcome in my house! 😉
Thank you Eliza! They are not welcome in mine either! 🙂
My comment must have attracted an opening, as in the wee hours this morning, I heard gnawing in the wall near my bed. 😦 Time to get out the traps!
Oh no! That doesn’t sound good.
Nope!
Delightful post Pete😊
Thank you Belinda 🙂
Oh, what a sweet little mouse! 🙂
Thank you!
