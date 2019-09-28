Something Cheesy

Now … where did I put that cheese?

Ah-ha … I have sniffed it and now I spy it!

Yum-yum in my tum …

… but I think I prefer the seed the feathered things drop from above …. squeak!

Here I have tried to capture a few moments in the life of a House Mouse (Mus musculus) … or mice … as I have seen a few of them under my birdfeeder where they have been grabbing the white heart sunflower seeds the finches drop.

They were quite funny to watch. I sat in a garden chair barely a couple of arms lengths away, and every time they appeared from beneath the flora I tried to snap them they ran for cover! They knew I was there, watching them, but I think they were curious about me and it became a bit of a game with them. Eventually they appeared in the open and they did their thing … which was eat … and eat some more …

September 2019 © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements