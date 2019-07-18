Zebra

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Zebra Spider Salticus scenicus

These Zebra Spider (Salticus scenicus), always appear to be quite territorial, and I only ever see them around the outside of my shed and garage. And boy do these little jumping spiders jump!

July 2019, rear garden, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

