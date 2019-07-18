These Zebra Spider (Salticus scenicus), always appear to be quite territorial, and I only ever see them around the outside of my shed and garage. And boy do these little jumping spiders jump!
Feel free to click to enlarge and click again to get even closer on the images …
July 2019, rear garden, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
4 thoughts on “Zebra”
Nope, no clicking. Close enough thanks.
🙂
They do have some beady eyes and can literally see behind their heads. Cool spider, Pete.
Thank you Steve. They sure do 🙂
