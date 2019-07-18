Thankfully it appears to be quite a good year for these butterflies, with me spotting quite a few out in the local fields.
July 2019, local field, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
8 thoughts on “Around In Circles”
The butterflies love my orange Mexican Sunflowers. Have been photographing them for weeks. A beautiful picture Pete.
Thank you Peggy 🙂
Beautiful picture of the feeding butterfly, Pete!
Thank you very much Indira 🙂
You’re good at this 🙂
That is kind of you to say so Anne, thank you 🙂
Very nice one
Thank you.
