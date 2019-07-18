Around In Circles

Posted on by Pete Hillman
Ringlet Aphantopus hyperantus

Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus)

Thankfully it appears to be quite a good year for these butterflies, with me spotting quite a few out in the local fields.

July 2019, local field, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

