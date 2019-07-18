A Drink Of Thistle, Thank You

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Essex Skipper Thymelicus lineola

Essex Skipper Thymelicus lineola

Essex Skipper Thymelicus lineola

Essex Skipper Thymelicus lineola

Essex Skipper (Thymelicus lineola). The fields have been teeming with these lovely little ones. Many thanks to Brian from the brilliant blog ‘Butterflies To Dragsters‘ for accurately identifying this beautiful species.

Feel free to click to enlarge and click again to get even closer on the images …

July 2019, local field, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

16 thoughts on “A Drink Of Thistle, Thank You

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.