Essex Skipper (Thymelicus lineola). The fields have been teeming with these lovely little ones. Many thanks to Brian from the brilliant blog ‘Butterflies To Dragsters‘ for accurately identifying this beautiful species.
Feel free to click to enlarge and click again to get even closer on the images …
July 2019, local field, South Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.
16 thoughts on “A Drink Of Thistle, Thank You”
Could be Essex Skipper with those black tips to the antenna Pete.
