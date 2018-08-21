Bright-line Brown-eye

Posted on by Pete Hillman

Bright-line Brown-eye Lacanobia oleracea

This moth may not be as exciting to look at compared to some others but it does have rather a curious vernacular name.

The shade of the brown forewing may vary a little. Note the ‘brown-eye’, the kidney-mark with the bright orange blotch in the centre, and the white cross-line forming a ‘W’.

The adult flies May to July, and is found in various habitats, including suburban gardens.The larva feeds on a wide variety of wild and cultivated herbaceous and woody plants.

Bright-line Brown-eye Lacanobia oleracea

Bright-line Brown-eye (Lacanobia oleracea) July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements

Your thoughts ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.