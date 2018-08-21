This moth may not be as exciting to look at compared to some others but it does have rather a curious vernacular name.

The shade of the brown forewing may vary a little. Note the ‘brown-eye’, the kidney-mark with the bright orange blotch in the centre, and the white cross-line forming a ‘W’.

The adult flies May to July, and is found in various habitats, including suburban gardens.The larva feeds on a wide variety of wild and cultivated herbaceous and woody plants.

Bright-line Brown-eye (Lacanobia oleracea) July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman.

Advertisements